'Had He Told Me...': Father of Kota Student Whose Body Was Found After 8 Days

Rachit Sondhia, a 16-year-old JEE aspirant, who was preparing for the IIT entrance test at PhysicsWallah coaching centre in Rajasthan's Kota, was found dead in Chambal Valley on 19 February, days after he went missing on 11 February.

A native of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Rachit had moved to Kota in April 2023 with his school friends and had been living with them since, his father Jagnarayan Sondhia told The Quint on 21 February.

Rachit's is the fifth student death to occur in Kota in 2024 alone.

While the family is still dealing with the loss, Jagnarayan spoke to The Quint about his son and the intense search operation that was launched after he went missing.