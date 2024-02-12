Everything Wrong With Modi Government’s White Paper on India's Economy (Part 2)

It is already established (as discussed in Part I) that the better economic performing years for India were the 2002-2012 period, a majority of them under the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

A caveat here: UPA I’s (2004-09) economic performance was of course quite different (and better) than the UPA II years (2009-14). The latter period witnessed a poorer growth outcome combined with the ills of double-digit inflation and an elongated period of policy paralysis, making any significant reforms difficult.

In arguing the latter, the Modi government’s White Paper does rightly emphasise the asymmetries evident in the macroeconomic landscape around the time (2012-2014 years), which were driven by a combination of external and internal factors.

Still, the ‘good’ of what happened in the Indian economy between 2004-2012 needs proportional representation (which the White Paper fails to do).