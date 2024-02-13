ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Suspending the Free Movement Regime for Internal Security is Not the Right Move

It will make tribes living along the India-Myanmar border endure extreme hardships for several reasons.

Sanjiv Krishan Sood
Published
Opinion
5 min read
The Government of India has reportedly scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. Home Minister Amit Shah had made his intention to scrap the FMR clear in December 2023, followed by an announcement at a gathering in Assam's Guwahati on 20 January to fence this border.

The FMR has proved to be extremely beneficial for the economy of remote border regions that have no markets for the disposal of local produce which is mostly perishable.

Topics:  Members Only   Manipur violence 

