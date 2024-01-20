ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Centre To Fence India-Myanmar Border To Restrict Free Movement: Amit Shah

Hundreds of Myanmar soldiers are reported to have crossed over to India over the past few months.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 20 January, announced that the Narendra Modi-led central government would fence the Myanmar border, restricting free movement into India.

He made this statement at the passing out parade of the Assam Police commandos in Guwahati on Saturday.

"Our boundary with Myanmar, which is porous, will be protected. This is a decision taken by the Narendra Modi government. The Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border will be reconsidered and we will restrict free entry," the home minister said.

The development comes at a time when hundreds of Myanmar soldiers were said to have crossed over to India over the past few months amid ethnic clashes in their home country, as per reports.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What is the Free Movement Regime? India's international boundary with Myanmar is around 1,600 km long. The Free Movement Regime implemented by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 with the Burmese government allowed unhindered movement by people up to 16 kilometres on both sides.

Besides encouraging more interaction between the same ethnic communities living along the Indo-Myanmar border, it was also implemented with the hope of boosting India's ambitious Act East Policy. India's eastern corridor, incidentally, is the only border through which overland trade is feasible, and the government wants a slice of the Southeast Asian markets that are currently dominated by China.

However, the government's policy reversal stems from its desire to stop three things, namely illegal immigration, insurgents in the northeast using Myanmar as a safe haven, and the inflow of drugs.

You can read more about this here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: