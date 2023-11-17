Mohamed Muizzu Swearing-In: India Need Not Lose Heart or Sleep over the Maldives

But I wonder if Shen Yiqin, State Councillor and President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy, who is already in Male to represent China, will be embarrassed one bit by Rijiju’s presence at Muizzu’s coronation or the state banquet to follow. She is a very senior leader of China’s Communist Party who is unlikely to feel uncomfortable due to Rijiju’s attendance who in any case, is such a lightweight compared to her.

I think that India has no reason to lose heart or sleep over the Maldives. And it is certainly naïve on New Delhi’s part to downgrade its engagement with Male by dispatching Rijiju. While Modi skipping the event in the given circumstances probably makes sense, it is a big error of judgement not to send Jaishankar in place of the PM. Instead of getting disheartened, India must remain invested to keep the Maldives in its orbit which is non-negotiable.

Significantly, while Muizzu has been announcing from the rooftop that he will send Indian military personnel packing from Maldives no sooner he takes over – he has made his stand clear even to Munu Mahawar, our High Commissioner in Male -- he has also categorically said that he won’t replace them with Chinese forces. The new President who keeps reiterating philosophically that his nation is “too small to get entangled in geopolitical rivalry”, obviously knows how foolhardy it is to lock horns with India.