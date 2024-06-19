Heads Must Roll in Railways for Mishaps; Top-heavy Bureaucracy Hampers Agility

Amid heavy rains, a goods train hit Kanchanjunga Express on Monday morning from the rear at Rangapani in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The mishap accounted for the deaths of nine passengers, and more than 40 were injured.

Memories of last year’s heart-wrenching rail mishaps at Balasore (Odisha), Andhra Pradesh, and Buxar (Bihar) came rushing to remind grimly that harsh lessons are not learnt by the Railway Board.

The Railway Board officials quickly came to a conclusion, and began sharing unofficially that once again the mishap was caused by the error of the loco pilot of the goods train. The regularity of rail mishaps appears to have ingrained a malaise of passing the buck to loco pilots.

Sadly, the loco pilot cannot counter the claims, for he perished in the accident.