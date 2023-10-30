Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Over 13 Passengers Dead, 50 Injured in Collision

At least 13 people have died and 50 more are injured after two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday night, 29 October.

The accident took place between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special on the Howrah-Chennai line.

Three coaches were derailed due to the impact of the collision, according to a report by NDTV.