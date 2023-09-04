In a PIB Note issued on 13 February 2020, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) informed that the primary LPG price is determined based on the international market price of LPG and the government determines the subsidy to be provided to LPG consumers administratively under then prevailing LPG subsidy scheme – PAHAL.

On the same note, the MoPNG informed that on account of the increase in the international price of LPG during January 2020 from USD 448/MT to USD 567/MT, the price of domestic, non-subsidised LPG cylinder was increased from Rs 714 per cylinder to Rs 858.50 per cylinder.

The Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the administrative control of the MoPNG, tracks and reports international price movements in LPG like other petroleum products. The July 2023 Snapshot Report of PPAC informs that the international LPG price had come down to only USD 385/MT in July 2023 whereas the average international prices were USD 692.67/MT in 2021-22 and USD 711.50/MT in 2022-23.

The LPG cylinder price revision data put out by Indian Oil Corporation on the website indicates that, for Delhi, the price per cylinder remained between Rs 719-Rs 819 during 2020-21, between Rs 809-Rs 949.50 in 2021-22 and Rs 949.50- Rs 1103 in 2022-23.