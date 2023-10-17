Government’s 60,000 Crore Affordable Housing Subsidy Scheme: What’s the Rush?

Modi government’s ambitious housing for agenda was eloquently captured in the address of the President of India to the Joint Session of Parliament on 9 June, 2014: “By the time the Nation completes 75 years of its Independence, every family will have a pucca house with water connection, toilet facilities, 24x7 electricity supply, and access.”

The government launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) – Housing for All Mission in June 2015 to address the affordable housing segment. Promotion of affordable housing through Credit-Linked Subsidy (CLS) was one of the four programme verticals, which included slum rehabilitation of slum dwellers, affordable housing in partnership with public and private sectors, and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction/ enhancement.

The CLS scheme is a central sector scheme, with the Government of India bearing all expenditures.

As per the latest progress report available on the PMAY-U dashboard, the government had sanctioned a total of 118.90 lakh houses under the scheme, of which 113.34 lakh have been grounded and 77.16 lakh completed. Of these houses, 25.04 lakh houses were sanctioned under the CLS scheme which provided interest subsidy.