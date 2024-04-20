The Keeper-Conundrum: From Scarcity To Surge, IPL Poses Problem of Plenty

In a season that began with team India struggling to locate a fit and in-form keeper-batsman, suddenly at the halfway mark of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there’s been a huge transformation!
From a scenario of scarcity and uncertainty, Indian selectors now find themselves grappling with an abundance of options.
Now, with five keeper-batsmen vying for attention, including Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and the veteran Dinesh Karthik, the Indian selectors face a pleasant but challenging dilemma as they get set to select the squad for the T20 World Cup which begins just a week after the IPL.
Ever since the retirement of the one-and-only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, there’s been a void that seems insurmountable.
While Rishabh Pant emerged as a dependable option in the longer format, the white-ball formats still lack a consistent performer.
Despite numerous talented youngsters, nobody has exhibited the skill and consistency required to stake an unchallenged claim for the World Cup squad.
Pant, the Comeback Guy & Current Favourite
The keeper-conundrum deepened for India after Pant suffered a serious accident, sidelining him for the past year and a half.
Subsequently, Kishan, Rahul, and Samson have been rotated as regulars in shorter formats.
Samson missed out on the 50-over World Cup squad, while the other two were integral members.
Following the World Cup loss, Kishan seemed poised as the designated keeper for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Sadly, Kishan’s abrupt return from the South African tour in mid-December and his unavailability due to “personal reasons” left Indian selectors facing a real crisis over the keeper’s spot.
But now the narrative has taken a dramatic twist as several keepers are performing really well in this IPL season.
The stellar performances of Pant, Rahul, Samson, and Kishan have catapulted them back into contention. Incredibly, Dinesh Karthik's recent superlative display has further intensified the competition, thrusting him into the conversation for the coveted spot.
Currently, the comeback guy, Rishabh Pant seems to be the top favourite to make it to the Indian squad given his fitness and good form in some of the big games he has played since his return.
Subject to full fitness, he is most likely to be back in team India after a gap of 1.5 years. His aggressive batting style is most suited to the format and Pant has already made some crucial contributions in IPL 2024.
While he struggled initially, Pant has found his form with a strike rate of 157 along with two fifties in the first seven matches, indicating his ability to score quickly on any surface. As a left-handed master-blaster, Pant brings a special dynamic to the batting lineup and is well-suited in the middle order.
KL Rahul Needs To Show Greater Sense of Urgency…
The next keeper in the pecking order would be Sanju Samson. He has been a revelation in IPL 2024 both with batting and his captaincy, taking Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table with six wins out of seven games. Samson displays maturity and consistency in the middle order.
With three fifty-plus scores and an impressive average of 55, Samson has firmly established himself as a key contributor for his team.
Besides his clean glovework, his ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships makes him a strong contender for a middle-order slot even as a pure batter in the T20 World Cup squad.
The openers, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have been in impressive form and the next two on the contenders list. Both players have been consistently contributing runs for their respective teams this season.
While their batting averages are similar, Kishan's explosive strike rate has set him apart, providing his team with valuable momentum at the start of the innings.
With a batting average of 30.7 and a remarkable strike rate of 178.6, Kishan's aggressive approach has caught the eye of selectors.
His ability to set the tone early in the innings makes him a compelling option for the opening slot in the T20 World Cup squad even though he is said to have deeply upset BCCI honchos over his mysterious absence for a few months.
KL Rahul, meanwhile, has showcased his class with a batting average that matches Kishan's at 34. But his lower strike rate of 138.8 has raised questions about his ability to accelerate the innings.
To secure a spot in the XI, Rahul needs to demonstrate a greater sense of urgency and provide a clear point of difference from the existing options at the top of the order.
The problem for both of them is that India already boasts a wealth of options for the opening slot, with Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill commanding strong positions.
For Rahul or Kishan to break into the XI, they must offer something unique and invaluable to team India's batting lineup.
A Daunting Task Ahead for Selectors
Strangely, however, the biggest talking point in the IPL is the headline-grabbing return of Dinesh Karthik.
He wasn’t in the mix at all before the IPL began but his recent efforts have prompted many experts to say that he deserves to be a part of the World Cup team discussions as well!
His 35 ball 83 chasing 288 against Sunrisers Hyderabad made his social media fans root for his inclusion in the World Cup team.
Despite his age, Karthik has been in sublime form, averaging 113 at a strike rate of 205, which are both his personal bests. Karthik’s consistent performances with the bat, coupled with his experience and composure under pressure, have propelled him into contention for the wicketkeeper's spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
The only issue for his selection is that Karthik is seen as a finisher and in that regard Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh pose a stiff competition to him.
Both Dube and Rinku are big hitters and in good form for their respective franchises which makes Karthik’s selection a trifle tricky.
Before the IPL began, Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel were also on the radar of the selectors. But they have struggled to make a significant impact, failing to capitalise on their limited opportunities.
Despite their talent and potential, they find themselves on the periphery of the selection discussion, with only exceptional performances in the next few games likely to bring them back into contention.
As the IPL season progresses, the battle for the wicketkeeper's slot will intensify. With multiple contenders , the selectors and team management face the daunting task of identifying the ideal candidate who can balance wicket keeping duties with explosive batting performances.
As the T20 World Cup approaches, the decision-makers must carefully weigh the options and select the keeper-batsman who best fits the team's strategic requirements and offers the greatest chance of success on cricket's biggest stage.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)