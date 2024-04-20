The Keeper-Conundrum: From Scarcity To Surge, IPL Poses Problem of Plenty

In a season that began with team India struggling to locate a fit and in-form keeper-batsman, suddenly at the halfway mark of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there’s been a huge transformation!

From a scenario of scarcity and uncertainty, Indian selectors now find themselves grappling with an abundance of options.

Now, with five keeper-batsmen vying for attention, including Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and the veteran Dinesh Karthik, the Indian selectors face a pleasant but challenging dilemma as they get set to select the squad for the T20 World Cup which begins just a week after the IPL.