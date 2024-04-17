IPL 2024: Only Thought While Rehab Was To Return in a Better Way – Rishabh Pant

Whilst there was scepticism about how influential Rishabh Pant will be at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), considering he was returning to the field after a fifteen-month hiatus, following his road accident on 30 December 2022, the Delhi Capitals’ skipper has proven to be highly effective with both the willow and the wicketkeeping gloves.

On Wednesday (17 April), when Delhi defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Ahmedabad, Pant was adjudged to be the Player of the Match. He scored an 11-ball 16, but more importantly, was involved in two crucial stumpings which resulted in the dismissals of Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan.

Speaking on his thought process during his long rehabilitation period, Pant mentioned: