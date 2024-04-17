IPL 2024: Only Thought While Rehab Was To Return in a Better Way – Rishabh Pant

Whilst there was scepticism about how influential Rishabh Pant will be at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), considering he was returning to the field after a fifteen-month hiatus, following his road accident on 30 December 2022, the Delhi Capitals’ skipper has proven to be highly effective with both the willow and the wicketkeeping gloves.
On Wednesday (17 April), when Delhi defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Ahmedabad, Pant was adjudged to be the Player of the Match. He scored an 11-ball 16, but more importantly, was involved in two crucial stumpings which resulted in the dismissals of Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan.
Speaking on his thought process during his long rehabilitation period, Pant mentioned:
The only thought process before coming to the field was that I wanted to come in in a better way. That was the only thought I had when I was doing my rehab. With each and every match, I am loving the process and being on the ground.Rishabh Pant
The win against Gujarat meant Delhi have now won two consecutive matches, and are looking like a decent outfit after what was a forgettable start. Speaking about the performance, Pant lauded the team’s ‘champion mindset’ and his bowlers for getting the Titans bowled out for 89.
Lots of things to be pleased about. We talked about the champion mindset and our team showed we can play like that. Definitely one of the best (bowling effort in IPL 2024). It is still early in the tournament and we can still improve from here. We just want to enjoy one win at a time. They are hard to come by but you have to enjoy each and every moment.Rishabh Pant
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)