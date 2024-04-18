IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma's Fight in Vain as Mumbai Beat Punjab Kings by 9 Runs

He was also supported by handy knocks of 36 and 34 not out from Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma respectively, as MI scored 77 runs in their last six overs. For PBKS, Harshal Patel and stand-in captain Sam Curran were the pick of the bowlers with spells of 3-31 and 2-41 respectively.

Electing to bowl first, Kagiso Rabada drew first blood as Ishan Kishan slashed a short ball straight to backward point in the third over. Rohit and Suryakumar would take a four and six each off Curran as MI ended power-play at 54/1.