IPL 2024: Devon Conway Ruled Out, CSK Draft Richard Gleeson As Replacement

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.
Having been signed by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team for his base price of Rs 1 Crore in 2022, Conway has played a crucial part in the team’s fifth title triumph.
After scoring 252 runs in his maiden IPL season, the Kiwi accumulated 672 runs during the 2023 campaign, wherein he had six half-centuries to his name.
CSK have named England's Richard Gleeson as Conway's replacement for the remainder of the season.
With six appearances for England in T20Is, Gleeson nine wickets to his name. The English player, with 101 wickets in 90 T20 matches, joins for his reserve price of Rs 50 Lakh.
