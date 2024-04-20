IPL 2024: Bowlers Get Intimidated When MS Dhoni Walks Out – LSG Captain KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants secured their fourth win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday (19 April), beating Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. Captain KL Rahul led by example in a chase of 177 runs, albeit they would have had to chase a much lesser target, had it not been for MS Dhoni’s cameo.

The 42-year-old, who was coming into this match on the back of a match-winning cameo of 4-ball 20 against Mumbai Indians, was at his best yet again, scoring 28 runs in only 9 deliveries. Courtesy of his knock, Chennai scored 34 runs in the last couple of overs.

Talking about Dhoni’s knock, Rahul stated the intimidation factor got the better of his bowlers.