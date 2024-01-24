Interim Budget 2024-25: Will 'Modi Guarantees' Break the Budget Deficit?

An interim budget, close to the commencement of Lok Sabha election campaigning, provides a golden opportunity for the party in power to pack up freebies and populist giveaways in its efforts to win over the voters.

The Modi Government used the Interim Budget in 2019 to woo the middle class by exempting taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh from income tax, freeing up more than 2.5 crore tax-payers which constituted more than 40 per cent of total actual taxpayers.

The government also lured 12 crore farmers with Rs 6,000 free cash (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). One installment of Rs 2,000 was released even before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll. The government contribution in retirement pension was also promised to 50 crore workers belonging to the unorganised sector (PM Shram Yogi Mandhan [SYM]).

Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pack up the budget with freebies in the name of Modi's guarantees on 1 February 2024?