What is most intriguing is that approximately 300 varieties of mangoes can be found on a single tree by the wonder of grafting, an experiment a UP farmer, Kaleem Ullah Khan, successfully carried out. The inability to look at mangoes beyond Alphonso is puzzling.

Rich in fibre and pulp, with a sharply curved tip, Chaunsa is one of the distinguished varieties harvested in late summer and widely consumed in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

A mango variety from South India known as Safeda starts to arrive quite early in March. Slightly tangy in taste, it has the potential to feed a growing number of consumers who enjoy sour mangoes.

Dasheri is one of the most consumed mangoes in India, easily available in nearby fruit carts – though its name may be unknown to buyers. Its various hybrid forms such as Amrapali and Mallika have earned great praise.