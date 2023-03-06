MEA Summons Swiss Ambassador Over 'Anti-India' Posters Near UN Office in Geneva

Sources further told PTI that "the secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva."

They added that the posters do not reflect the position of the Swiss government.

A video of the posters, which is being widely circulated on social media and has over a million views, shows slogans such as, "Women in India are treated as slaves"; "Serious violation of child rights in India"; "India stop burning churches" etc.