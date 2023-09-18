The Indian Military and the Acquisition of Strategic Depth

The Himalayas stretch for about 2,400 km from the Indus Gorge in the west to the Brahmaputra Gorge in the east and are about 500 km wide in Kashmir and 200 km in Arunachal Pradesh.

Comprising the Trans-Himalayas (also known as the Tibetan Himalayas), the Great Himalayas or Himadri, the Lesser Himalayas or Himachal, and the Shivaliks and Purvanchal Hills, they constitute a very formidable obstacle and influence military operations in more ways than one.

Logistics: Since the Second World War, warfare has become increasingly industrial, which means that the key to success is not brilliant operational plans, but logistics capability.

Ensuring logistics through a limited number of roads in the mountains is an onerous task. Much of China’s infrastructure in Tibet and Xinjiang is over water channels, ravines, bridges, tunnels, permafrost, under rocky overhangs, etc. – and therefore very vulnerable to serious disruption with air-delivered precision munitions. In turn, this will affect the movement of the PLA’s reserves and supplies towards the LAC.

India too will face similar dynamics as it tries to advance beyond the LAC. And one of the enduring lessons of the Golan Heights battle (1973 Yom Kippur War), on which the US finally based its Follow-On Forces Attack Doctrine, was that “starting ratios” in the opening phases seldom determine the final outcome of a battle – the key lies in preventing the follow-on echelons/reserves and logistics from “getting to the battle area”.

Land Operations: While there’s potential for skirmishes and limited land grabs, neither India nor China has the capability to conduct a full-scale, all-theatre war across the Himalayas, occupy large chunks of territories, and then sustain large forces over extended periods in occupied lands.

A look at the effort we had to put in at Kargil-Batalik-Drass in 1999, and that too against 20-50 Pakistanis on heights that were less in altitude and far more accessible, will place in perspective the effort required in the Himalayas.