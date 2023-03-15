Indian Films’ Oscar Win: As the West Opens Doors, Makers Must See an Opportunity

In Director Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-nominated feature-length documentary All That Breathes, three brothers run a makeshift hospital in their basement in Wazirabad, where they treat black kites that fall from Delhi’s polluted sky. After winning top awards at Sundance and Cannes film festivals, All That Breathes travelled to other similar events, eventually earning an Oscar nomination. Alas, the film failed to win the award last Sunday.

Last year, two of Sen’s fellow students from Jamia Millia Islamia—Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing with Fire was also nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Documentary category. But it too failed to get an Oscar.

We are celebrating the Oscar wins of Nattu Nattu from RRR and the short documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Both RRR and the short directed by Kartiki Gonsalves are streaming on Netflix and had strong public relations campaigns behind their success.