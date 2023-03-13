Jimmy Kimmel Calls ‘RRR’ a Bollywood Movie at Oscars and Desis Aren’t Thrilled
Netizens quickly pointed out that 'RRR' is a Telugu-language movie, and not a Bollywood film.
Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night show host who presented the Oscars 2023, has run into hot water with the desis after he mistakenly called RRR a 'Bollywood' movie during his monologue.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for its peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu'. While the film has hooked audiences around the world, Kimmel's ignorance about the Indian film industry has disappointed desi fans.
Here, take a look at this video from the ceremony:
In the clip, Jimmy Kimmel is being danced off the stage by dancers grooving to 'Naatu Naatu'. He says, "This year, instead of playing you offstage, we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who will dance you offstage. If you go too long we're gonna Bollywood Gong Show." He then went on to call RRR a Bollywood movie.
As the clip started doing the rounds on the internet, netizens were quick to point out that RRR isn't a Bollywood film but a Telugu-language movie.
One user wrote, "Not Jimmy Kimmel making a Bollywood comment in relation to RRR, which is a Telugu Indian movie, not a Bollywood movie."
Another user wrote, "Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh"
Check out some other reactions:
