'Triangle of Sadness' Director Ruben Östlund to Preside Over Cannes Jury

Ruben Östlund, the Oscar-nominated director whose latest film Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year, will preside over the jury for the 76th edition of the French film festival.

"I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the festival," Östlund said in a statement shared on the festival’s official website.