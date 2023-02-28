'Triangle of Sadness' Director Ruben Östlund to Preside Over Cannes Jury
Ruben Östlund is a two-time winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ruben Östlund, the Oscar-nominated director whose latest film Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year, will preside over the jury for the 76th edition of the French film festival.
"I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the festival," Östlund said in a statement shared on the festival’s official website.
"It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever. The cinema has a unique aspect – there, we watch together, and it demands more on what is shown and increases the intensity of the experience. It makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of individual screens," the filmmaker further added to his statement.
Östlund has won the festival’s top prize twice: in 2022 for Triangle of Sadness and in 2017 for The Square. Prior to that, he presented two films at Un Certain Regard, one of which was Force Majeure, which took home the Jury Award.
The festival’s official selection will be announced in April 2023.
