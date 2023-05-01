India-Iran Ties: With China in the Mix, Will SCO Talks Be a Level-Playing Field?

Iran is also going to join the SCO at a time when there was a great public demonstration against the clerical regime arising out of its enforcement of the hijab codes on women. This process began in September last year with the death of Mahsa Amini who was taken into custody by the religious police for wearing the hijab incorrectly.

Demonstrations spread to other cities, and for a time it seemed that the regime would give greater freedom to women. But the hardliners have clearly won and the hijab codes are now being ruthlessly implemented and demonstrators have been dealt with exceptional harshness. The supporters of the Vilayat-e-Faqih system remain strong and unbending. Thus, those in the West who are constantly on the lookout for the regime going down under the weight of protests and demonstrations, are chasing a chimaera at least for the foreseeable future.

The Raisi visit to India for the SCO summit will provide both countries to explore areas where cooperation is possible even as China has moved strongly in Iran and West Asia. Realism should be the guide in doing so and not invocations of the historical past which simply have no bearing on the present.

One last point. Ashtiani articulated the usual Iranian anti-US and anti-West rhetoric while in India. Iran’s sympathies are with Russia in the Ukraine situation and its alignment with China will only see such rhetoric continuing in Tehran and by the Iranian leaders on foreign soil too. As far as India is concerned, it should be ignored.

(The writer is a former Secretary [West], Ministry of External Affairs. He can be reached @VivekKatju. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)