Iran-Saudi Peace Deal: How China’s West Asia Appeasement Might Benefit India

On 10 March, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to resume diplomatic ties after years of hostility that negatively affected regional peace and security in West Asia from Syria to Yemen. China mediated the deal in secrecy and announced it in Beijing after successful talks between top security officials from the two adversary powers of West Asia.

In the agreement, the Islamic Republic and the Kingdom agreed on the following terms:

1. Re-open their embassies within two months.

2. Respect for each other's sovereignty.

3. The activation of security cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iran which was signed in 2001.

4. Activation of the cooperation agreement in economics, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth sectors signed in 1998.

5. Promote regional and international peace and security.