Ukraine War Has Furthered Chances for India To Leverage Its Ties With Russia

As per Indian figures, bilateral trade during the year 2020 was just about USD 8.1 billion, Indian exports amounted to USD 2.6 billion, while imports from Russia were USD 5.48 billion. At the time, the two sides had the ambition of taking their trade to USD 30 billion by 2025.

But the changes wrought by the war have led to a quadrupling of Indian imports from Russia to USD 46 billion in 2022-23. This was an outcome of the Indian decision to import discounted Russian oil made available in abundance by the Western embargo following the Russian war on Ukraine.

India and Russia have now begun to see how they could consolidate these developments. Visiting Russian DPM Manturov who is also the trade minister, has been holding talks with his counterparts in India on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as well as a Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA).

On Monday, he told in Russia-India Business Dialogue 2023 organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) that both countries are keen on a "quality increase” in trade cooperation. He said that Russia paid special attention to the issues of mutual access to the markets of our countries and working together with the Eurasian Economic Commission, Moscow “was looking forward to intensifying negotiations on a free trade agreement with India.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who was also present noted that the COVID pandemic had disrupted discussions on an FTA between India and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). He called on both sides to diversify and expand the basket of goods and look into the potential offered by auto spare parts, electronic components and medical devices, food, and agricultural products, he added.

“We are determined to make India a global manufacturing hub. It is our strategy to position ourselves as a major manufacturing hub, strong trader, and service provider,” Jaishankar said.