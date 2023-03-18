How Kashmir’s Burusho Community Is Struggling To Save Rare Language From Erasure

Nestled within the Kathi Darwaza neighbourhood of Srinagar’s old city lies the Botraj colony—home to a community of around three hundred “Burusho” people. Originally hailing from the major belts of Hunza, Nagar, and Yasin in Gilgit Baltistan, the community has settled down in Old Srinagar for over a century.

The Burusho people speak a language distinct from the majority community in Kashmir, and many linguists consider the Burushaski language isolate. Raja Mehboob Ali Khan traces the community’s origins to the northern states of Hunza, Nagar, and Yasin now in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We belong to the regime of Raja Rehan Ali Shah. When the Britishers were colonising the whole world, they wanted to occupy Hunza too so they made a plan and deceitfully sent Raja Rehan Ali Shah to Kashmir after that Dogra ruler who was ruling Kashmir at that time forcibly stopped Rehan Ali here and made him stay as well."

The community then settled In Old Srinagar and became residents, and over the years, their story has become part of their unique cultural heritage.