No, Russian President Putin Didn't Say Gilgit-Baltistan Should Be Part of India

Social media users are sharing a video where Russian President Vladimir Putin can be heard speaking in Russian with the subtitles running in English that read, Putin has announced to "veto the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan provisional province" in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and that he said "Gilgit-Baltistan should be a part of India."

Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed area between India and Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government would grant "provisional-provincial status" to Gilgit-Baltistan.

India has maintained that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India.