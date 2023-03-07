Jashn-e-Holi: Urdu Poets On Gulabi Eid—Celebration of Spring, Love & Diversity

In conventional Urdu poetry, prodigious amounts of poetry have been written on Holi which might be somewhat chaste compared to the more boisterous verse offerings in the dialects but are by no means any less infectious in their enthusiasm. What is more, this tradition dates back several hundred years to the earliest Urdu poets from across the length and breadth of Hindustani writing in praise of Holi.

Let us begin with Wali Uzlat (1692-1775), the poet from Surat in Gujarat, who wrote:

Baad-e-bahar mein sab atish junun ki hai

Har saal avati hai garmi mein fasl-e-Holi

(The breeze of spring fans the fires of passion

Each year the harvest of Holi comes before summer)

Then there's Faez Dehelvi (1690-1737) exclaiming:

Aaj hai roz-e-vasant ai dostaan

Sarv-qad hai bostaan ke darmiyan

(Today is the day of spring, O friends

Like tall and graceful trees in the pleasure garden.)

Another poet from Delhi Shah Hatim (1699-1783) draws our attention to the fun and frolic in the festivities:

Idhar yaar aur udhar ḳhuban saf-ara

Tamasha hai tamasha hai tamasha

(A friend here and a sweetheart there

It's entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.)

Mir Taqi Mir (1722-1810), the pre-eminent classical poet, describes the occasion in his Bayan-e Holi thus:

Holi khela Asif-ud Daula vazir

Rang-e sohbat se ajab hai khurd-o pir

Asif-ud Daula and his vazir play holi

The young and old are coloured in the strange colours of companionship

And elsewhere:

Jashn-e Nauroz Hind Holi hai

Raag-o rang aur boli tholi hai

(Holi is the festival of Nauroz for Hind

It's a day of songs and colours, slang and idiom.)

Nazir Akbarabadi (1735-1830), the people's poet from Agra who has written lyrically on fairs, festivals, bazars and common people, has this to say about Holi:

Aa dhamke aish-o tarab kya kya jab husn dikhaya Holi ne

Har aan ḳhushi ki dhuum hui yuun lutf jataya Holi ne

(What delights and cheer can compare with the beauty of Holi

Every moment has joy and celebration when Holi displays her delights)

And also:

Jab phagun rang jhamakte hon tab dekh baharein Holi ki

Aur daf ke shor khadakte hon tab dekh baharein Holi ki

Pariyon ke rang damakte hon tab dekh baharein Holi

Khum, shishe, jaam, jhalakte hon tab dekh bahāreñ holī kī

(When the month of phagun spreads its colours, see the spring of Holi

And the sound of the drums ring out, see the spring of Holi

The colours of fairies dazzle, see the spring of Holi

Wine barrels, glasses and goblets tinkle, see the spring of Holi.)