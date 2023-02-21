Happy International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Status

International Mother Language Day is celebrated on 21 February, all over the world. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (or UNESCO) introduced this day in 1999 and it is celebrated on 21 February every year. This day helps to encourage linguistic and cultural diversity. People all across the globe like to observe this day by organising different events. Everyone should take part in the events and know more about their culture.

International Mother Language Day is celebrated with a different theme every year, on 21 February. Many people organise events based on the theme decided by UNESCO. It is important to note that the theme for this year has already been decided. People should know the theme and celebrate the day accordingly. One should also send wishes and Mother Language Day greetings to others.