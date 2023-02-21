Happy International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Status
Happy International Mother Language Day 2023: The day is observed on 21 February, every year across the globe.
International Mother Language Day is celebrated on 21 February, all over the world. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (or UNESCO) introduced this day in 1999 and it is celebrated on 21 February every year. This day helps to encourage linguistic and cultural diversity. People all across the globe like to observe this day by organising different events. Everyone should take part in the events and know more about their culture.
International Mother Language Day is celebrated with a different theme every year, on 21 February. Many people organise events based on the theme decided by UNESCO. It is important to note that the theme for this year has already been decided. People should know the theme and celebrate the day accordingly. One should also send wishes and Mother Language Day greetings to others.
The theme for International Mother Language Day 2023 is "Multilingual education – a necessity to transform education." People should observe the day keeping in mind the theme that has been decided for this year.
Let's take a look at some International Mother Language Day wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to make their day special.
International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes
You should respect your mother tongue and take an effort to learn it this International Mother Language Day
While you take the effort to learn the languages of this world, don't forget to add your mother tongue to that list. Happy International Mother Language Day to you
Language is the best form of self-expression and learning your mother tongue will help you know more about your culture, heritage, and tradition
Your mother tongue brings you close to your culture. Respect it and learn it properly. Happy Mother Language Day to everyone.
International Mother Language Day 2023: Messages
There is something special in learning one's own mother language. It has different importance in your life and helps you connect with the people of your culture
Warm and happy wishes to everyone celebrating International Mother Language Day. Value your mother tongue and be proud of your culture
Enrich yourself linguistically and teach your mother tongue to future generations
Experience the beauty and importance of your mother tongue by learning it and speaking it correctly
Happy International Mother Language Day to everyone. May you hold your mother tongue very close to you. Learn it first before learning any other language
