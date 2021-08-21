ADVERTISEMENT
3 JeM Terrorists Killed in an Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral
This was a joint operation by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral on Saturday, 21 August.
The encounter started in the upper reaches of the forest area in Nagbaeran, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
