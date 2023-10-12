'This Time is Different…': Kashmiri Woman Stuck in Gaza With Husband, Daughter

"There is the smell of gunpowder everywhere, there is shelling all around, (White) Phosphorus rained near my area," 52-year-old Lubna Nazir Wani Toman, who is stranded in the Gaza Strip along with her husband and daughter, told The Quint on Wednesday, 11 October.

Hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Lubna has lived in conflict-ridden Gaza since 1997 – but this time, she said, "the scenario is completely different."

Gaza is facing a spate of fresh attacks from Israel in retaliation to an unprecedented ambush from Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this week.