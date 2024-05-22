GOP Support to Trump in His Trial Has Implications Far Beyond Partisan Politics

If Trump’s allies are signalling loyalty, it seems reasonable to question what exactly they are demonstrating loyalty to. It is difficult to avoid concluding that their show of solidarity is meant to express support for Trump’s brazen, unsupported claim that he is the victim of a show trial orchestrated by his political enemies, notably President Joe Biden, who are using fake law to interfere with his freedom to seek the highest office in the land.

As Trump put it at a recent rally: “Joe Biden and the fascists that control him are really the true threat to democracy. They use the DOJ, the FBI, our election systems. They rigged our elections and attacked free speech … [T]hey don’t go after the people that rigged the election. They go after the people that want to find out who it was that rigged it.”

If, as Trump claims, “the genie” is “out of the box,” which is to say, if the rule of law already has been suspended, and the power of the Department of Justice is now being used as a weapon against political enemies, why not give the other side a taste of their own medicine? Trump has signalled his intent to do exactly that: “[I]f I happen to be president and I see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly, I say, go down and indict them, mostly they would be out of business. They’d be out. They’d be out of the election.”