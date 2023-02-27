Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Beat South Africa To Win 6th T20 WC Title

Australia Fend off Laura Wolvaardt Threat

A Darcie Brown catch saw Marizanne Kapp dismissed for a run-a-ball 11 off Ash Gardner as South Africa struggled to up the scoring rate, with 105 runs still required at drinks with ten overs remaining.

The brilliance of Laura Wolvaardt threatened to bring South Africa back into the game as she hit big shot after big shot to surge to 61 from 48 balls.

But Megan Schutt removed Wolvaardt and Jess Jonassen cleaned up the dangerous Chloe Tryon (25 from 23) as the required rate of scoring proved too much for South Africa in the death overs.

And Australia saw it out comfortably in the end, winning by 19 runs to add yet more silverware to the team's bulging trophy cabinet.