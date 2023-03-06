Jaishankar 'Doesn't Understand China Threat': Rahul Gandhi in London

“The Prime Minister himself has stated that nobody has entered India, not a single inch of land has been taken, and this destroyed our negotiation position because our negotiators are being asked what's the fuss about," Rahul Gandhi added.

On being asked about the Congress’ policy on China, he said that the party does not accept anybody “entering our territory and bullying us.”

“It does not matter who they are, that’s not acceptable to us. What has happened is that the Chinese entered our territory and killed our soldiers, and the prime minister has denied it.”

Jaishankar had earlier hit out at Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over China’s aggression in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, saying that the Opposition party “should have the honesty to look at what happened in 1962.”