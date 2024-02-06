Fiscal Deficit @ 5.1% in 2024-25: Serious Intent or a Feel-Good Gambit?

In the first term (2014-2019), the Narendra Modi government vowed to the virtues of fiscal deficit discipline.

As soon as it took over, the government committed to bringing the fiscal deficit down to 3% of GDP. Arun Jaitley announced a fiscal glide path. In 2018-19, the government got the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act amended to hard-code target of 3% from 2020-21.

The government tried very hard to attain this goal but succeeded only partially. It even resorted to keeping some liabilities off-budget (hoping temporarily). The government could bring the fiscal deficit down from 4.8% in 2013-14 to 3.5% of GDP; to about 4.0%, if you include off-budget liabilities.