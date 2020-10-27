Electoral Bonds – A Threat to Democracy, But Nothing Has Changed

Did you just buy an electoral bond to make a political donation? And, were you told your donation would remain anonymous?

Well, unknown to you, the electoral bond carries a hidden unique alphanumeric code which is known to the State Bank of India – information that it could share with the government. So, if you donated to an opposition party, the government could find out.

The simple fact is - your political donation is not actually anonymous.

How do we know this? Well, the Bihar Elections are on and the government announced the sale of electoral bonds between the 19th and 28th October for anyone – individual, group or company, wanting to make a political donation.

So, we at The Quint also bought an electoral bond worth Rs 1,000 from the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Parliament Street Branch in Delhi.

We placed the Bond under ultra-violet light which revealed that the bond had a unique hidden alphanumeric code 0T 015103 which is visible only under ultra-violet light and not to the naked eye.