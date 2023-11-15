Don’t Turn Love Into Hate If India Stumbles in the Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

Rohit, or Sharmaji ka Beta gave himself the role of ‘Firestarter’, going after the bowling, focusing on a great strike rate in the first 10 overs, shifting the pressure onto the bowling side, allowing the batters further down to stay relaxed, bat deep, and run amok at the back end. No wonder Rohit Sharma has hit the most 6’s in this World Cup.

Next is Virat, or Sharma ji ke Damaad, who in recent months has effortlessly gone back to being the Kohli we all knew. The centuries are back, the clinical run-chases, the hard running between the wickets, the dancing to the crowds, the pumped celebrations at the fall of every wicket. It’s all back, and he is yet again the top scorer of the tournament.

At just the right time, the rest of India’s batting stars have also aligned. Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and SKY have been in good batting form. All fitness issues are behind us. On any day, if one has not delivered, another has stepped up without fail. No nerves, just cool, sorted, positive, and professional.

And if you look at the bowling, the story just gets better. India has taken 86 of a possible 90 wickets in its nine matches. We’ve given away the least number of runs. And every bowler has delivered. Bumrah’s yorkers are back, and so are Siraj’s bouncers and in-swingers. Kuldeep has held onto the ‘mojo’ he found about a year or so ago. Jaddu has been lethal.