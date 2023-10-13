ICC World Cup 2023: Will Record-Breaking Rohit Sharma Ever Get His Due Credit?

There are not many similarities – if any at all – between Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle.

One is a bona fide Mumbaikar, the other is as Jamaican as one could plausibly be. One is an embodiment of consistency, the other is the epitome of power. Till the evening of 11 October, they were the owner of records which matched their traits.

Tendulkar had scored the most centuries in the history of cricket’s pinnacle competition – the ODI World Cup. Gayle had struck the most sixes in international cricket. They are now, respectively, in the second position.