COP28 and India: Phased Phase-out or No Phase-out?

To phase out fossil fuel-based generation, various other flexibility options need to be implemented in a renewable-rich grid, all of which are quite expensive. While nuclear energy would play an important role, no single technology will be sufficient to maintain grid stability. We need a portfolio of solutions, including pumped hydro storage (PHS), bulk battery storage, and hydrogen storage, to address the challenge.

At present, India is home to only 4.7 GW of PHS capacity. Retrofitting existing hydro plants or installing new PHS plants would require time and investment. Further, the country has recently commenced its journey in the large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) with a 1000 MWh pilot project.

Although India’s energy-mix strategies include a policy push for hydrogen, including production-linked incentives, rendering the new technologies operational involves extensive resources in terms of time and finance. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) report on Net Zero by 2050, the ‘net zero’ of transition in electricity generation is expected to cost more than USD 1.6 trillion globally every year till 2030.

In India, achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 would require an investment of USD 160 billion per year across the energy sector till 2030, three times the current investment levels. Low-cost long-term capital becomes the key enabler for India to achieve the transition by 2070.

Further, to support just transition, phasing out fossil fuel-based power would also require skill development and capacity building for existing employees in the fossil-fuel energy sector so that they can be absorbed into other sectors. The entire energy system mix must be redesigned to phase out fossil fuel-based sources gradually. It would be a resource-intensive activity in terms of technology, expertise, finance, and time.