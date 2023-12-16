To Lead the Global South, India Must Leverage Its Bridging Power

A resounding message from India’s G20 presidency, and one that the country reinforced at COP28 (Conference of Parties) is that of prioritising the needs of the Global South. While India is keen to position itself as a leader of the developing world, it needs to back its intent with action. Instead of only focusing on partnerships with the developing world, India could use existing ties with Global North countries to serve as a bridging power in triangular arrangements.

India’s foray into triangular cooperation extends to the Indo-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America on projects including healthcare, climate adaptation and mitigation, food security, and digitalisation. However, there is scope for India to scale up and institutionalise this model to become a key partner in global developmental cooperation.