'India Should've Asked for More': 7 Questions to AAP's Reena Gupta on COP 28

You represented the Delhi government at COP28. Tell us how it went and what it aimed to achieve.

I was very disappointed. I don't think much was achieved. One of the biggest things is that all the countries in the West are the ones that have polluted the Earth more. They are historically responsible for climate change. So, one was hoping that in this COP, they would agree and they would pledge a good amount of money. And there have been calculations on how much it's going to cost. They did agree on a on a loss and damage fund, but it is minuscule.

I spoke about water in Delhi and I spoke about transport in Delhi.

There was a lot of conversation around how the world is urbanising and how more and more people are going to live in cities, which is the reality in India and the world over. And then if such a huge population is going to live in cities, how do we make our cities climate friendly?

Decarbonising of cities, decarbonising of transport was one big issue that was discussed, and there was a lot of conversation about public transport and how do we make public transport affordable, accessible. So, everybody was very surprised to hear that public transport for women in Delhi is free.