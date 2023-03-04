With An Expanded CWC, Congress Likely to Accommodate Leaders From All Camps

Sources said that the three Congress CMs are likely to find seating in the CWC member chart—Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Despite tall claims of giving a younger appeal to the CWC, members of the Congress’ old guard are likely to be adjusted in it. Sources said Ambika Soni, who is 80-year-old may be included via the women reservation. Then Mukul Wasnik, who is 63 years old and a Dalit leader may also be included in the CWC. Wasnik was a member of the G23, which had demanded elections to the CWC in 2020.

Including some of the G23 members – who are seen as the reformists—in the new CWC will help mitigate the criticism of not opting for an election. It is to this end that Anand Sharma, one of the most vocal members of the group, who was present in the steering committee meeting at the plenary session didn’t object to there being no elections to the CWC, sources said. “Everyone is hoping that with the increased berth size, they can curry enough favor with Kharge or fit in via the reservation to make it to the CWC,” a former CWC member said.

Members of the ‘old guard’ such as Kumari Selja, Siddaramaiah and Tariq Anwar are also likely to be included. While Selja is Dalit, Siddaramaiah an OBC and Anwar a Muslim.

The expanded CWC could also help the party iron out the creases by including those fighting internal tussles in various states. For instance, sources said that 45-year-old Sachin Pilot, who has an OBC background, is also being considered for the CWC. 44-year-old Ajay Kumar Lallu, also from OBC background, is known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and is likely to be rewarded.