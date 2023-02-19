Fact-Check: This Photo of PM Narendra Modi Wearing a Skullcap Is Edited
The photo shows PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of an Arabic academy in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
A photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a skullcap is being shared on social media calling him "Modi-uddin" to take a dig at the leader.
(Archives of posts with the same claim on social media can be seen here, here and here.)
But...?: The photograph has been edited to include a skullcap.
We found the original one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified Twitter account.
The photo shows PM Modi at the inauguration of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah campus – an Arabic academy – in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 10 February 2023.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.
This led us to a tweet dated 10 February 2023 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified Twitter account, which carried four photos, including the one in the viral claim.
It mentioned that the photo showed Modi at the inauguration of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah campus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, along with the Dawoodi Bohra community.
The Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is an Arabic educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Muslims, according to its website.
Here, PM Modi can be seen standing without a skullcap.(Note: Move the slider to see the edited and unedited versions of the photo.)
The same photo was also shared in a Times of India article related to the academy's inauguration by the Prime Minister.
Conclusion: An edited photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to <<name of the place>> is being shared to claim that he wore a skullcap.
