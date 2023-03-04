Manish Sisodia to Stay in CBI Custody for At Least 2 More Days, Remand Extended
Manish Sisodia's bail plea is slated to be heard on 10 March.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will remain in CBI custody for at least two more days.
A special CBI judge on Saturday, 4 March extended his remand till 6 March.
However, when Sisodia pointed out that the CBI was causing him mental harassment by asking the same questions repeatedly, the court said:
“Please don't ask same questions again and again. If you have something new ask him.”
Additionally: Sisodia had filed a bail plea before the Rouse Avenue Court, which is slated to be heard on 10 March.
Background: The apex court had on 28 February refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail plea. The court asked Sisodia to approach the High Court, availing the alternative remedy under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code instead.
"We are here but why don't you go to Delhi High Court?" the CJI asked.
On 27 February, the Rouse Avenue Court had remanded Sisodia to CBI custody till 4 March in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
Manish Sisodia has been booked under sections 120B read with 477A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
Topics: Manish Sisodia Delhi Liquor Policy
