Sharad Pawar To Lead NCP Again, Slams BJP on Release of Convicts in Bilkis Case
Pawar criticised the ruling government on their failures of tackling unemployment and upholding women's dignity.
Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as the president of the National Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday, 10 September, and is slated to lead the party for another four years.
Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel have been appointed as the general secretaries in the party.
Pawar has, according to ANI, held the office of party-chief since 1999, when the party was founded.
Addressing the extended working committee of the NCP on Saturday, Pawar slammed the Narendra Modi-government for being “anti-farmer” and for failing to tackle the issue of unemployment.
Further, according to PTI, he said:
“I am surprised that the Prime Minister speaks of upholding the dignity of women and two days later the BJP government in the prime minister's home state reduced the sentence of those who committed atrocities against Bilkis Bano and her family.”
“The nation is in deep anguish and we will have to take up these issues vigorously at every forum,” Pawar added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
