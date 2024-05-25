Chennai Mother's Suicide Is a Reminder of How Harsh Society is to New Mothers

In the bustling vibrancy of Indian society, where tradition and modernity intertwine, the journey of motherhood is revered as a sacred passage.

Yet, beneath the surface of celebration, many new mothers tread a path fraught with emotional and psychological challenges, often magnified by societal pressures and unsolicited scrutiny.

A recent tragic event in Chennai brings this issue starkly to the forefront.

A new mother, already grappling with the immense responsibilities of parenthood, became the target of relentless online shaming following an unfortunate incident where her child narrowly escaped a dangerous fall.

The public condemnation was swift and brutal, leading to a devastating outcome – her suicide.