Only a Fraction Of Indians With Disabilities Find Jobs, CSR Can Change This

The need for corporate social responsibility (CSR) has gained considerable traction in recent years. The United Nations, in a 2020 report, highlighted that 44 percent of the indicators in the Asia-Pacific region were not being followed, underscoring the urgency for nations, especially in this region, to address the gaps in inclusivity and accessibility.

India, with its rich cultural diversity, grapples with unique challenges, notably stringent criteria for classifying individuals as "disabled," hindering their access to justice and inclusive opportunities. When companies quote values of “diversity” and “inclusivity,” they often overlook intersectionalities, out of which the most overlooked section is Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).