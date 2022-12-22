Disability Not A Monolith: How To Turn Good Intentions Into Action
Sanjay Dawar crystalises the impact of assistive technology, partnerships, and accessibility centres.
Mainstream discussion around disability inclusion is still limited to physical impairments. But lately, India Inc organisations have challenged the status quo and shed a light on the invisible disabilities. There is a sustained and conscious effort in focusing and creating awareness around hidden disabilities such as Dyspraxia and ADHD among a few. Organisations are running a range of online and offline awareness and intervention programmes for physical and mental disabilities to support Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
The intent of India Inc. organisations to dissociate the stigma associated with the PwDs is clear. But policies must also translate into ground-level actions. So, what objectives should be on India Inc's radar next?
According to the World Bank, 1 billion people globally live with a disability. And in many countries, unemployment among this community can be as high as 80%. It is true that organisations are wary of recruiting PwDs for various reasons – the most fundamental being they are not equipped to address the specific needs of PwDs. But their abilities can be a great asset when they are assisted with reasonable accommodations. An Accenture study supplements this observation.
As part of a latest study, 1748 senior leaders across countries (675 of them with a disability) noted that companies, led by executives focused on disability engagement, were growing 2.9 times faster in sales and 4.1x in profits as compared to their peers.
It is clear that organisations must tap into abilities of persons with disabilities and create an environment whereby their true potential can be realised. The questions remains how?
As Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director – Global Strategy & Consulting, India, and Sponsor – Disability Inclusion, Accenture in India, notes it has to be a multi-pronged strategy:
Technology can be a great leveller for creating resources and their implementation. Accenture's 32 Accessibility Centres across countries are a pioneering example.
Initiatives like the ‘Inclusive Internship Program’ and ‘Aarambh’ also aim to bridge the disability employment gap at the entry-level during recruitment. ‘Abilities Unleashed’ works to leverage the strengths and build leadership skills for PwDs working at the organisation.
Building partnerships with other industry stakeholders can also enable the community to upskill. Café Arpan, run by individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities, is a modular success story that organisations across industries can emulate.
Holding workshops, training sessions, and open dialogues that educate and sensitise other peers in the organisation to the customised needs of PwDs is also essential to create an equal and inclusive workplace.
We will revolutionize the future of work when we include people with disabilities, from boardroom discussions to watercooler conversations, and empower them to do their creative best.
Visit here to read Sanjay's article and learn the other ways in which you make your workplace truly equal and inclusive.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from brandstudio
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.