Disability Not A Monolith: How To Turn Good Intentions Into Action

Mainstream discussion around disability inclusion is still limited to physical impairments. But lately, India Inc organisations have challenged the status quo and shed a light on the invisible disabilities. There is a sustained and conscious effort in focusing and creating awareness around hidden disabilities such as Dyspraxia and ADHD among a few. Organisations are running a range of online and offline awareness and intervention programmes for physical and mental disabilities to support Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The intent of India Inc. organisations to dissociate the stigma associated with the PwDs is clear. But policies must also translate into ground-level actions. So, what objectives should be on India Inc's radar next?