Difference, Not a Disability: How ‘Cure Culture’ Is Hurting Autism Awareness

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition with social, communication and behavioural difficulties along with complicated sensory processing.

This definition might be quite a mouthful for an audience in a country that is yet to have a dedicated university-level programme on Autistic studies.

It's this very nature of the condition and the unique manifestations of it exhibited by different individuals that make it a laborious task to even explain Autism to the uninitiated, and yet it is estimated that 1 in 100 children in the world have Autism.