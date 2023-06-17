Boris Johnson, Partygate Scandal & Trump: Right-Wing Populism’s Fall From Grace

Even before the dust could settle on the report, The Daily Mail, announced and confirmed Johnson, now branded as the most disgraced PM in British history, would be their Saturday columnist earning a high six-figure sum. But Acoba (Advisory Committee on Business Appointments), an anti-corruption watchdog, which requires former ministers to apply to it before taking up a new appointment or role for up to two years after leaving government, has announced Johnson has committed a "clear breach”.

A spokesperson said, “An application received 30 minutes before an announcement is a clear breach. We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

Interestingly, a similar scenario is being played out on the other side of the Atlantic, in the USA. Johnson and Trump, both blonde New Yorkers (Johnson was born in New York) and populist leaders, have been accused of lying. Most political analysts find clear parallels between the two. Both are flamboyant, flouting rules and ready to shout witch-hunt when things don’t go their way, yet find great support within their parties. But while Trump faces federal criminal charges, Johnson was found to be lying to the Parliament.