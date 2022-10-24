'Not the Right Time': Boris Johnson Withdraws From UK PM Race, Sunak in the Lead

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday, 23 October, that he will not run in the leadership contest of the Conservative Party, clearing the path for Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister of the country.

Johnson was ousted from office amid the 'Partygate' scandal in July, and was replaced by Liz Truss - who also resigned from office last week due to unprotected tax-cuts that fueled the economic turmoil in the United Kingdom further.

Following Truss', resignation, Johnson had returned from his vacation in the Caribbean to launch his leadership bid, and gain support from fellow lawmakers.

He said that he had secured the backing of over 100 lawmakers and could have been "back in Downing Street", but that he had failed to persuade either Sunak or Penny Mordaunt to come together "in the national interest", Reuters reported.